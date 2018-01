[India], Jan 1 (ANI): A Special Operation Team (SOT) of Rachakonda Police on Monday arrested six persons for kidnapping the director of Pallavi Model School in Boduppal.

The police seized a pistol with six live rounds, three cars, a gold chain, a passport and six mobile phones from their possession.

The sleuths of the SOT, on credible information apprehended the six accused identified as C Santosh, A Rahul, Y Kiran, E Naresh, Md Younis Khan and K. Raju.

The matter is under investigation. (ANI)