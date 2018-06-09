Six cops suffer bullet injuries in Delhi encounter

[India], Jun 9 (ANI): In probably one of the biggest encounters that have recently happened in Delhi, wherein four criminals were shot dead on Saturday, six out of eight policemen also sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

While speaking to the media in a brief interaction, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, "Five criminals were taken to hospital and four of them were declared brought dead, the other one is in AIIMS trauma centre. Besides vehicles, two star pistols, revolvers and other weapons were seized from the spot."

Total four criminals were killed during the encounter of the Rajesh Bharti gang, out of which three have been identified as gang leader Rajesh Bharti, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, Sanjeet Vidrohi and Umesh Don. A fifth criminal identified as Kapil is undergoing treatment in a hospital. The encounter was carried by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in the Chhattarpur area of the city. A team of 30 police personnel was constituted for this operation. All injured policemen have been admitted to a hospital for further treatment. During the encounter, the area was cordoned off. (ANI)