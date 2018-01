[India] Jan 26 (ANI): At least six people were killed on Friday when a truck overturned on two cars at Fatehabad police station area.

The accident happened on Friday morning near Khander village when a vegetable-laden truck lost control and overturned on two cars going towards Agra.

The six passengers died on the spot and rest of the injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital.

A deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar of Porsa in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)