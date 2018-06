[India], June 3 (ANI): As many as six people died on Sunday after being trapped in tidal waves off the coast of Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

The rescue team managed to save two people, however, one of them later succumbed to his injuries.

According to reports, the seven members of a Mumbai-based family had gone to Ratnagiri's Arey Ware beach for a picnic.

Among the deceased are three women and as many men. (ANI)