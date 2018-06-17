Six drown in separate incidents

[India], June 17 (ANI): At least six people lost their lives in separate incidents of drowning across the country on Sunday.

In Goa, a group of eight tourists, who had come from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at Goa's Baga, reached the beach at around 6 pm today.

However, Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi said out of the eight tourists, three went to the end of Baga beach, where a strong wave pulled them inside.

While two of them managed to escape, the third tourist, identified as Dinesh Kumar Ranganathan (28) from Tamil Nadu's Vellore, drowned in the sea.

Later, the body was recovered by a rescue team. Police have conducted the inquest formalities and the body has been shifted to a hospital nearby for post-mortem. A similar incident took place at around 7:30 am on Sunday, when four tourists from Tamil Nadu had gone to witness an early sunrise early at Siquerim rocky areas below Fort Aguada. However, strong waves washed away a person who was sitting along with his friends to click pictures. The person who was washed away, identified as Sasikumar Vasan (33) was a native of Tamil Nadu. The body has been recovered by the rescue team and sent for post-mortem. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra's Palghar, four people drowned in a sea. While one person's body has been recovered, a search operation is underway to recover the bodies of the other three people. On a related note, bodies of three people were recovered from Mutyalammapalem beach in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. The search for a fourth person is underway. (ANI)