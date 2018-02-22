'Six hands for six states': Kamal Haasan's comment on party symbol draws flak

(Image tweeted by @maiamofficial)





Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan during the launch of his political party said the six 'enjoining hands' symbol of 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' represents six southern states.





Haasan who has "picked ideologies from everyone" for the launch in Madurai on Wednesday, said he had kept his party's name 'Maiam' (Centre) because he did not belong to either Left or Right.



"People ask me what is Maiam, and if I am a Left or a Right. This is why I have kept my party's name 'Maiam', which means centre. The six hands in my party symbol represent six states and the star in the middle represents people," Haasan said.

Startling @maiamofficial symbol, where the six holding hands represent the six southern states, akin to the supremacist confederacy of the American south. STOP this jingoistic economic & political southern primacy. We are all Indian.



This man, @ikamalhaasan, is a dangerous man. pic.twitter.com/W63FCl9ikX — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) 22 February 2018 This reported comment by @ikamalhaasan can only mean one of two things:

1. He believes the South has seceded from India.

2. He will attempt the secession of the South from India.

Which can only mean one of two things:

1. He is frightfully stupid.

2. He is outright dangerous. https://t.co/V75XjEa3Lf — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) 22 February 2018 "I love India"-- Kamal Haasan

"the six 'enjoining hands' symbol of my new political party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' represents six southern states."-- Kamal Hassan..

India consists of 29 states and 7 Union Territories. In conclusion, India is 4.8333 times bigger than his thought. — Sudip Sannigrahi (@SudipSannigrah1) February 22, 2018 Similarity between #KamalHaasan and #PawanKalyan



i) Both have red&star in party symbol, red symbolizes communism.

ii) Both are supporters of Periyaar, who supported separatism.



Pawan indirectly voiced for separatism. Is Kamal also gonna do the same?#MakkalNeedhiMaiam pic.twitter.com/x5RWaBNYEb — Saiganesh (@im_saiganesh) February 21, 2018

This in turn was criticised by some section of the people who took to Twitter to express their 'dismay' and 'shock' over the new party's symbol.