  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. 'Six hands for six states': Kamal Haasan's comment on party symbol draws flak

'Six hands for six states': Kamal Haasan's comment on party symbol draws flak

Last Updated: Thu, Feb 22, 2018 15:16 hrs
Kamal Haasan

(Image tweeted by @maiamofficial)

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan during the launch of his political party said the six 'enjoining hands' symbol of 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' represents six southern states.

This in turn was criticised by some section of the people who took to Twitter to express their 'dismay' and 'shock' over the new party's symbol.

Haasan who has "picked ideologies from everyone" for the launch in Madurai on Wednesday, said he had kept his party's name 'Maiam' (Centre) because he did not belong to either Left or Right.

The six southern states Haasan was talking about are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and one Union Territory Andeman and Nicobar Islands.

"People ask me what is Maiam, and if I am a Left or a Right. This is why I have kept my party's name 'Maiam', which means centre. The six hands in my party symbol represent six states and the star in the middle represents people," Haasan said.

Twitterati reacts to Makkal Needhi Maiam's symbol: