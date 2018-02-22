'Six hands for six states': Kamal Haasan's comment on party symbol draws flak

This in turn was criticised by some section of the people who took to Twitter to express their 'dismay' and 'shock' over the new party's symbol.
The newly founded MAKKAL NEEDHI MAIAM is your party. It’s here to stay, and to make the change we all aspire for. Guide us to serve you. #maiam #makkalneedhimaiam— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) 21 February 2018
Twitterati reacts to Makkal Needhi Maiam's symbol:
Startling @maiamofficial symbol, where the six holding hands represent the six southern states, akin to the supremacist confederacy of the American south. STOP this jingoistic economic & political southern primacy. We are all Indian.— Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) 22 February 2018
This man, @ikamalhaasan, is a dangerous man. pic.twitter.com/W63FCl9ikX
This reported comment by @ikamalhaasan can only mean one of two things:— Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) 22 February 2018
1. He believes the South has seceded from India.
2. He will attempt the secession of the South from India.
Which can only mean one of two things:
1. He is frightfully stupid.
2. He is outright dangerous. https://t.co/V75XjEa3Lf
"I love India"-- Kamal Haasan— Sudip Sannigrahi (@SudipSannigrah1) February 22, 2018
"the six 'enjoining hands' symbol of my new political party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' represents six southern states."-- Kamal Hassan..
India consists of 29 states and 7 Union Territories. In conclusion, India is 4.8333 times bigger than his thought.
Similarity between #KamalHaasan and #PawanKalyan— Saiganesh (@im_saiganesh) February 21, 2018
i) Both have red&star in party symbol, red symbolizes communism.
ii) Both are supporters of Periyaar, who supported separatism.
Pawan indirectly voiced for separatism. Is Kamal also gonna do the same?#MakkalNeedhiMaiam pic.twitter.com/x5RWaBNYEb