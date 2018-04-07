'Six lakhs names removed from Madhya Pradesh voter list'

[India], Apr 7 (ANI): Six lakh names have been removed from Madhya Pradesh voter list, said state's chief electoral officer Salina Singh on Saturday.

Talking to ANI on a complaint filed over an alleged discrepancy in voter list, Singh said that the commission is getting the update from the district collectors and the list is being updated.

"Till March 16, around three lakh shifted or dead voters were identified and removed from the list. We are getting info from district collectors and the number has gone up to 6, 70, 000," Singh told ANI.

Earlier in February, the Congress party complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging discrepancies in the voter's list in Madhya Pradesh. The Congress leaders met the poll panel and handed over a memorandum and urged to take steps for ensuring free and fair elections. (ANI)