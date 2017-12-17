Six of a family killed in road accident

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): At least six members of a family were killed in a road accident in Balikuchi village on Kamarkuchi-Paikarkuchi road in Assam's Nalbari district.

Samo Talukdar, a resident of Sonkani village, and his family members were returning home after visiting his elder daughter's house when their car skidded off the road and fell into a ditch in Balikuchi village yesterday.

According to the police, Talukdar, along with his wife, daughter and his two minor grand children, lost their lives in the fatal accident.

The bodies have been brought out from the ditch and sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)