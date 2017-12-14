Six-year-old found dead with throat slit in Ghazipur

[India], Dec.14 (ANI): A six-year-old girl was found dead with her throat slit in Ghazipur of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The police revealed that a semi blunt object was used to slash the throat of the minor, whose was found on her terrace.

"The body of the girl was found on her terrace. A missing report was filed on Wednesday. The minor was found around 1:30 am. A semi-blunt object was used to slit the girl's throat," said a police official.

"An interrogation with relatives is underway", the official noted.

No arrest has been made so far. (ANI)