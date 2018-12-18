Six years in Pakistan jail, Mumbai man to return home today

Islamabad: Hamid Nehal Ansari will be repatriated to India Tuesday, six years after he was caught and jailed in Pakistan for allegedly entering the country illegally, the Indian government said.

Earlier Monday, Pakistan said it was releasing Ansari following the completion of his sentence. Sources said Ansari’s jail term ended on December 16.

Welcoming Ansari’s repatriation, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: “We have received a note from Pakistan today that they are releasing Indian national Hamid Nehal Ansari tomorrow. It is a matter of great relief, especially for the family members, that six years of incarceration of the Indian civilian in a Pakistan jail is coming to an end.”

Sources said the Indian High Commission in Islamabad is making arrangements to bring Ansari to the Wagah border. Ansari’s parents reached Delhi Monday, and are expected to fly to Amritsar to receive him at Wagah.

Ansari, 33, was detained by Pakistan’s intelligence agencies in 2012 after he crossed over to Pakistan from Afghanistan where he had reportedly gone to meet a woman he had befriended online. In 2015, a Pakistani military court sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment for possessing a fake identity card. He was lodged in the Peshawar Central Jail on December 15 that year.

The Pakistan Foreign Ministry on Monday announced to repatriate Hamid on the completion of a three-year sentence handed over to him by a Pakistani military court in 2015.

"The Pakistan High Commission has told us that the Pakistan authorities will hand over Hamid to the Indian Embassy there today, following which he will cross the border and be reunited with us," Fauzia Ansari, Hamid's mother told ANI.

The family, however, has not been apprised of the exact time when Hamid will reach India. "I would like to thank the Indian government for understanding our pain and extending complete help to us in bringing our son back. Even the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi helped us out and were responsive to our ordeal," Ansari opined.

Hamid's mother further appealed to the Pakistani government to free other individuals like her son who have been imprisoned, underscoring the painful experience the family went through due to his detention in the neighbouring country. "Their parents are also waiting for them and suffering," she stated.

Expressing gratitude to the government and media for helping her out, she said, "This wasn't our effort alone - the media was our voice and the government completely helped us. We can't thank god enough. Both the governments have been kind to us and dealt with us humanely. We thank everybody."

"Hamid will be with us today hopefully. I pray to God that he will be," she remarked while travelling in a bus en route to Attari-Wagah border, through which Hamid would be repatriated.

Hamid, a teacher at the Mumbai Management College, went missing in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in November 2012. His mother filed a habeas corpus petition in Delhi High Court, following which the news about his arrest became public.

On January 13, the high court was informed that Hamid was in the custody of the Pakistani Army and was being tried by a military court. The Pakistani security agencies had claimed that Hamid had used fake identity card in the name of "Hamza" and had entered Pakistan through Afghanistan without travel documents. They had charged him for "anti-state activities".