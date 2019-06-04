Skiers from 3 countries to achieve new feat in Lahaul-Spiti

A group of skiers, from three different counties, are set to achieve a new feat.

In a first ever skiing jaunt, seven skiers would be covering eight different locations in Himachal Pradesh.

The enthusiasts would be touching the locations in the snow-covered in Baralacha and Chhatru areas in the districts of Lahaul and Spiti, which are at an altitude of more than 4,000 metres above sea level.

Out of the seven adventure lovers, only one is India while five are from France. One in the troupe has travelled all the way from Belgium to be a part of the expedition.

The valley of Lahaul is situated to the south of Ladakh and is often regarded as an ecologically fragile area. However, during this time of the year, several travel and skiing enthusiasts head to the valley. Skiing is one of the major adventure activities in the Himalayan region. Several skiers associations and tour operators organise skiing as one of the major attractions at Lauhal and Spiti. (ANI)