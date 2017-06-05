Skillsoft honours 2017 India Innovation Award winners

[India], June 5 (ANI-NewsVoir): Skillsoft, the global leader in eLearning, and SumTotal, the leading provider of talent management solutions, announced the 2017 India Innovation Awards winners at their annual conference, 2017 India Perspectives.

These awards recognize Skillsoft and SumTotal customers and partners for their success, innovation and expertise in learning and development, talent management, leadership development, IT skills and business skills programs.

"We congratulate the award winners who have achieved excellence in learning and talent management," said Bill Donoghue, Executive Chairman, Skillsoft. "This year's event showcases how our customers and partners are using innovative ways to engage with their modern learners. Technology and accessibility is changing the shape of learning. Networking discussions focused on key trends, such as eLearning, micro-learning, multi-modal content, social learning and mobile accessibility, that are critical for today's global companies. We are honored to recognize those who have creatively used our beautiful technology and engaging content to create a quantifiable impact for their employees and organizations."

Awards have been given in the following categories: Program of the Year - Skillsoft SumTotal This award recognizes an organization that has developed and implemented a leading-edge program utilizing Skillsoft and/or SumTotal solutions with measurable impact on employees and the organization. -Winner - Tata Communications -Winner - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories -Honorable Mention - Adani Enterprises Talent Development Champion of the Year -This award honours an organization's HR or L&D champion who has achieved exceptional and consistent success throughout the year. -Winner - Ravi Hemnani, Head - Learning Campus India, Siemens -Honorable Mention - Renu Vadhvani, AGM - Online Learning, Reliance Industries Creating an Impact - Skillsoft This award honours an organization that develops and implements best-in-class integrated learning and/ or talent programs that demonstrate strong results. Programs feature innovation to overcome challenges and realize success. -Winner - Leadership Development: Anand Automotive -Honorable Mention - Leadership Development: Trianz -Winner - IT Skills and Development: Tata Consultancy Services -Honorable Mention - IT Skills and Development: Zensar Technologies -Winner - Business Skills: KEC International Honorable Mention - Business Skills: Tata Consulting Engineers -Winner - Government/PSUs: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited -Honorable Mention - Government/PSUs: National Payments Corporation of India Thinking Big: Small and Medium Businesses - Skillsoft | SumTotal This award honours Small and Medium Businesses that develop and implement best-in-class integrated learning and/ or talent programs that demonstrate strong results. -Winner - Incessant Technologies -Winner - ProKarma Softech -Honorable Mention - Simeio Solutions Channel Partner of the Year - Skillsoft This award recognizes the Skillsoft Channel Partner that has developed and marketed a unique and innovative reseller solution to drive business results. -Winner - HT Media -Honorable Mention - GetCertGo Learning The awards were judged by an independent panel of thought leaders including industry analysts and subject matter experts from Skillsoft and SumTotal. (ANI-NewsVoir)