Skin bank in Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters sealed

[India] September 09 (ANI): Skin bank running inside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters without license has been sealed, said a government official.

Talking to ANI, Deputy Director of Haryana PR Department Satish Mehra said that the search operation at Dera premises was continued on Saturday since 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

He also said that during search our health department team searched hospital running inside Dera Sacha Sauda and sealed the skin bank which was running without licence.

No record of the dead bodies being sent out of the hospital has been maintained, said Mehra.

He also said that there were irregularities in Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act. In December last year, dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh inaugurated the new global skin bank in the Shah Satnam Speciality Hospital. (ANI)