Slain BJP workers' kin to attend PM's swearing-in

New Delhi: The kin of BJP workers (who were killed in West Bengal in political violence) have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony of PM Narendra Modi on May 30.

Son of Late Manu Hansda says,"My father was killed by TMC goons. We are happy that we are going to Delhi. There's peace in our area now."

Leaders of all BIMSTEC countries have confirmed their participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday for a second term.

In 2014, Modi had invited all SAARC leaders including the then Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif for his swearing-in ceremony, in a major initiative to reach out to the neighbouring countries.