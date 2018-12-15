Slain civilian in J-K clashes leaves behind Indonesian wife

Srinagar: One of the two civilians killed in clashes with the security forces on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, leaves behind an Indonesian wife and a three-month-old baby.

Abid Hussain of Karimabad village completed his MBA from Indonesia, and had returned home last year with his wife.

Along with Hussain, another youth identified as Amir Ahmad, died in the clashes that occurred in Sirnoo village after a gunfight between the security forces and militants took place earlier in the day in the area.