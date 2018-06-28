Small chartered plane crashes in Mumbai suburb

At least five persons including a pedestrian were killed when a small chartered plane crashed in the thickly populated suburb of Ghatkopar in north-east Mumbai, officials said.

Eyewitnesses said the plane was seen hurtling down and crashed with a deafening roar before bursting into flames around 1.15 p.m. There were four people on board.

Rescue officials who rushed to site said four bodies, whose identity was not clear, had been recovered from the smoking plane's wreckage.

A passerby in the vicinity of the crash was burnt fatally when some burning fuel from the aircraft fell on him, said an eyewitness who was among the first to reach the spot.

As per preliminary information, the aircraft was on a test flight and had taken off from the Juhu Airport minutes before it crashed. The cause of the crash is not known. It occurred in an under construction building premises, averting what could have been a major disaster. According to the recent reports 5 people passed away in the crash - 2 pilots, 2 aircraft maintenance engineers and a pedestrian. Two pilots, two Aircraft Maintenance Engineers on board and one person on ground are dead in the Mumbai chartered plane crash: Directorate General of Civil Aviation. The chartered plane which has crashed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar does not belong to UP govt. The state govt had sold it to Mumbai's UY Aviation. The deal was done after the plane had met with an accident in Allahabad: Principal Secretary Information Avnish Awasthi, Uttar Pradesh.