Smog: Gurugram schools to remain closed tomorrow

In wake of the prevailing smog situation in Delhi-NCR, the district administration on Sunday ordered closure of all government and private schools in Gurugram tomorrow.

In an order issued on Sunday evening, district commissioner directed all schools to remain closed as exposure to smog may cause adverse effect on children's health.

Last week, the state government changed school timings by an hour due to the alarming pollution levels.

Dense smog has continued to engulf Delhi-NCR for the past few days, forcing authorities to take up effective measures.

The air quality in the national capital continues to remain severe with pollution level remaining in the 'hazardous' category. (ANI)