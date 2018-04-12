Smoke detected from INS Talwar's engine room

[India] Apr 12(ANI): The lead ship of the Talwar-class frigates of the Indian Navy, INS Talwar, which is undergoing a refit at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, detected smoke in the Main Engine Room (MER) on Thursday.

The smoke emerged because of the recent welding which the ship underwent on 2 April 2018.

As a precautionary measure, actions were taken, including calling the Dockyard fire brigades.

The source of the smoke was identified and immediately extinguished using onboard portable extinguishers. (ANI)