Smoke detected from INS Talwar's engine room

Last Updated: Thu, Apr 12, 2018 19:43 hrs

[India] Apr 12(ANI): The lead ship of the Talwar-class frigates of the Indian Navy, INS Talwar, which is undergoing a refit at Naval Dockyard Mumbai, detected smoke in the Main Engine Room (MER) on Thursday.

The smoke emerged because of the recent welding which the ship underwent on 2 April 2018.

As a precautionary measure, actions were taken, including calling the Dockyard fire brigades.

The source of the smoke was identified and immediately extinguished using onboard portable extinguishers. (ANI)



