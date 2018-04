[India], Apr. 11 (ANI): Light smoke was detected in a Coimbatore-Bengaluru SpiceJet flight's front cabin on Wednesday.

"While landing in Bangalore, the crew observed light smoke in the front cabin. The aircraft made a normal landing and vacated the runway. Neither did the pilots seek nor was there any requirement of an emergency landing," the SpiceJet spokesperson said.

"Passengers were deplaned safely in a normal manner," the spokesperson added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)