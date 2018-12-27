Smoke in Jet Airways Mangalore bound flight, all passengers safe

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): Reports of smoke in Jet Airways ATR plane from Bangalore to Mangalore before takeoff from Kempegowda International Airport came into light on Thursday.

All passengers were moved to a different aircraft while the plane was grounded at the airport for repair work.

All passengers are safe.

As per an official's statement, the delay occurred due to a technical snag.

"9W 713, from Bangalore to Mangalore was delayed due to a technical snag, while parked at bay, prior to departure. An alternate aircraft was immediately arranged and the flight departed with 71 guests. The airline regrets the inconvenience caused to its guests," said Jet Airways spokesperson. (ANI)