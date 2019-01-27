Smriti hails Lance Naik Wani, says he believed in idea of India

[Karnataka], Jan 26 (ANI): Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani on Saturday hailed late Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, who received India’s highest peacetime gallantry honour, Ashoka Chakra, on Saturdy.

The family of Wani was a star attraction at this year's Republic Day ‘At Home’ reception hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind here on Saturday.

Wani, who hailed from Kashmir and got martyred in an anti-terror operation in the Valley on November 25, last year, was conferred with Ashok Chakra, just before the start of the Republic Day parade at the historic Rajpath in New Delhi.

“Wani, who once raised arms against India, later decided to serve the nation. He fought for the pride of the country as he believed in the idea of India. It is very easy for the people like us to talk about belief while it is absolutely different when someone like Wani is laying his life for that belief," said the Union Minister while interacting with IIM Bangalore students. Irani further said that interesting thing about Wani’s journey is that before he joined the Indian Army, he was a part of the terrorist movement. Wani joined Army in 2004 and received Sena Medal in 2007 and 18. On November 25 last year, his unit engaged six heavily-armed terrorists in Hirapur village near Batgund in Kashmir, during which he achieved the martyrdom. (ANI)