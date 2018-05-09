Smriti Irani decries Cong chief for PM ambitions

[India], May 09 (ANI): Reacting to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's statement, expressing a willingness to become Prime Minster post-2019 General Elections, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said the Gandhi scion is a self-centred person.

"(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji and (BJP chief) Amit Shah are worried about future of people of this country while Rahul Ji thinks about himself. He said if his party comes to power he will be the PM in 2019. A person who does not trust his own leadership and ability, how can he expect people to trust him?," Irani said while speaking at a public rally in Karnataka's Yedrami.

Earlier yesterday, Gandhi, on being asked if he will become the Prime Minister in 2019 if the Congress emerges as the single largest party after the 2019 general elections, said, "Yes, why not." The general elections are due to be held in April or May 2019 to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha. (ANI)