Smriti Irani organises special screening of Uri in Amethi

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is is expected to take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Amethi constituency, organised a special screening of Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ for people in Amethi.

The screening of the military drama through a mobile digital theatre began on Republic Day and the BJP posted a video of the same on twitter.

Smriti Irani shared the video on her twitter and posted the following message, "It is with a sense of pride that #UriTheSurgicalStrike is now being screened across Amethi. When else but Republic Day to commence this initiative. Jai Hind ki Sena.”

In the video posted by BJP Smriti Irani can be seen having a video-call with the audience before the film began. The Ronnie-Screwvala directed film based on the September 2016 surgical strike by Indian armed forces had been in news after Prime Minister Narenedar Modi quoted the 'How's the Josh?' catchphrase during a function in Mumbai. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had recently watched the film in Bengaluru in the company of war veterans. People in Amethi have been watching this film free of cost since Saturday in the mobile theatre van, which has a seating capacity of 21 people. Irani, who had faced–off Rahul Gandhi in the 2014 Assembly polls has visited Amethi constituency multiple times. (ANI)