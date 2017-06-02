Smriti Irani posts video of 'stumped' Congress spokesmen post Rahul's Telangana dynasty barb

Comedy of errors Dynasty ke statement par dynasty ke supporter kya bolein iss par gehen calculation pic.twitter.com/5LvLW384ux

Gandhi earlier on Thursday, while addressing a public meeting hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekar Rao and asked whether they fought to form this state for his family accusing them of dynasty politics.

He said, addressing the state on the eve of third formation day of Telangana, that the government is not going in the "right direction" as they did not make a "right beginning" and added that it is not possible to fulfill the dreams of people of Telangana.

Gandhi targeted the Rao family and without naming anyone, asked whether the students and farmers of the state fought for creating a new state for a "single family".

K.T. Rama Rao responded to Gandhi's allegations, saying Indian National Congress talking about "family dynasty" is the joke of the millennium. (ANI)