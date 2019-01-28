Smriti Irani propagates movie on surgical strike in Rahul’s constituency

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): It may be termed as a ‘surgical strike’ of a different kind.

Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is expected to take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in his Amethi constituency, organised a special screening of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike’ for the people in the constituency.

The screening of the movie through a mobile digital theatre began on the Republic Day and the BJP posted a video of the same on Twitter.

The movie is based on the September 2016 surgical strike carried out by India’s special forces on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "It is with a sense of pride that #UriTheSurgicalStrike is now being screened across Amethi. When else but Republic Day to commence this initiative. Jai Hind ki Sena,” Irani tweeted while posting a video. In the video posted by BJP, Smriti Irani can be seen having a video-call with the audience before the film began. People in Amethi have been watching this film free of cost since Saturday in the mobile theatre van, which has a seating capacity of 21 people. Irani contested against Rahul in Amethi, the Nehru-Gandhi bastion, in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, but was defeated. However, ever since, she has been nurturing the constituency amid expectations of taking on the Congress president there again in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The government has been highlighting the surgical strike as one of its key achievements. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the film fraternity at an event in Mumbai recently, quoted the movie’s catch-phrase 'How's the Josh’. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also watched the film in Bengaluru in the company of war veterans on Sunday. (ANI)