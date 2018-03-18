Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi, tweets article on GST

Aadarniya @RahulGandhi ji, if you are free from the world’s longest coronation exercise, I request you to read this article and enlighten yourself. https://t.co/amMxPIDSV9

Congress is holding a three-day plenary session in New Delhi, wherein All India Congress Committee members and workers have gathered to ratify Gandhi's appointment as their chief and select members for party's working committtee.

Earlier, Gandhi had attached a Mint article and tweeted: "Modiji, the terror of Gabbar Singh Tax is now globally acclaimed. The World Bank says it's the 2nd HIGHEST in the WORLD and one of the MOST complex."

According to the article citing a World Bank report, the GST implemented from July 1 last year is one of the most complex with the second highest tax rate in the world among a sample of 115 countries which have a similar indirect tax system.

Rubbishing the report, Irani cited the other article and said: "Aadarniya @RahulGandhiji, if you are free from the world's longest coronation exercise, I request you to read this article and enlighten yourself."

