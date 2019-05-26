Smriti Irani to visit family of aide killed in Amethi, his son alleges Cong hand

[India], May 26 (ANI): Son of Surendra Singh, a close associate of Amethi's newly-elected MP Smriti Irani, on Sunday alleged Congress supporters' role in the killing of his father.

"My father was a close aide of Smriti Irani and campaigned 24 by 7 in the Lok Sabha elections. After she was elected as an MP, a victory procession was carried out. I believe some Congress supporters didn't like it. We have suspicions on some people," Singh's son said here.

Some of the deceased's relatives have indicated that his murder could be a fallout of a political rivalry, including the recently concluded general election in which Irani trounced Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Smriti Irani has left for her constituency from New Delhi to meet Singh's family. Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi condemned the attack and demanded strong action against the culprits. "There is no place for violence in democracy. The who did this act should be punished and stringent action should be taken against them," she said. Singh was shot by unidentified assailants when he was sleeping in the verandah of his house in Baraulia village of Amethi at around 3 am on Sunday. He was rushed to a trauma centre in Lucknow where he breathed his last. (ANI)