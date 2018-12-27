Smriti Irani's reaction on Janhvi Kapoor calling her aunty is extremely hilarious!

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani, who is known for her witty and funny comments, is once again breaking the internet with her amusing antics.

Smriti recently met Janhvi Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Dhadak' this year. The former television actor took to her Instagram account to share a 'someone shoot me' moment with the debutante.

She posted a video which features her standing next to Janhvi and captioned it as, "The someone shoot me moment -When #jahnvikapoor sweetly apologises for continuously calling you aunty & you say " koi baat nahi beta " #totalsiyapa, ye Aaj kal ke bachche #auntykiskobola."

Smriti's hilarious spin to her meeting with Janhvi amused the minister's followers. In the comments, several Instagram users posted funny emoticons and added remarks like, "you have an amazing sense of humour." While sometimes it gets a tad too difficult to relate to the social media feed of famous personalities, especially ministers, Smriti Irani's Instagram account is proof she doesn't take herself - and the criticism directed at her - too seriously. The hilarious memes on her feed include common man's woes such as eagerly waiting for the weekends to hating Mondays, among others. Apart from poking fun at herself and sharing her weight loss struggles, Irani also gives regular glimpses into her personal life as a wife and mother with photos featuring her husband Zubin Irani and their two children. Smriti Irani is followed by 302k people on Instagram and each of her posts successfully collects 4,000 to 10000 likes. Meanwhile, Janhvi will next been seen in Karan Johar's 'Takht'. It also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.