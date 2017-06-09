Smugglers arrested at Lucknow Airport with gold

[India], June 9 (ANI): Two smugglers have been arrested from Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport with gold worth Rs. 63 lakh. An investigation into the matter is currently underway.

In a similar incident, two men, including a wheelchair-bound senior citizen were arrested by the customs department at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in New Delhi for allegedly trying to smuggle gold worth about Rs. 93 lakh into the country last month.

Earlier last year, a woman was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing about Rs. 61 lakh by hiding it inside denim shorts worn by her at IGI Airport. (ANI)