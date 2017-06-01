Snapdeal partners with edX; to offer best in class education by top institutes of the world

[India], June 1 (ANI-BusinessWireIndia): Snapdeal, India's largest online marketplace has partnered with the leading open online courses provider edX - a joint venture of MIT and Harvard.

This partnership will provide Snapdeal users access to Ivy League education offered by reputed institutes like Harvard, MIT, Oxford University, IIT Bombay, The Wharton School, Microsoft etc on edx.org.

Commenting on the same, Vishal Chadha, Chief Business Officer, Snapdeal said, "We are very excited about this collaboration with edX, a pioneer in the field of online education. We are confident that our consumers will find immense value in earning certifications that are well regarded by industries around the world, along with the convenience and flexibility of learning at their own pace. At Snapdeal, we are committed to bring the best in every sphere, to our consumers. Our partnership with edX is another step in that direction."

Earning a certificate from these top institutes on edX significantly enhances a learner's skill-set, domain knowledge and overall credibility, thereby bringing employer recognition and career progression. These certified courses are available from as low as Rs. 3400 in different disciplines e.g. Business, Engineering, Arts, Law, Communication Skills etc. Learners can buy courses through Snapdeal, and access them on edx.org from PC or Mobile at their own pace and convenience. Amit Goyal, India Country Head edX, added, "Snapdeal has become a household name across India and we're excited to partner with them. This association will help us to further the edX mission of increasing access to high-quality education for everyone, everywhere. By offering courses in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, communication skills, leadership, business and management subjects that relate to the most in demand fields of today's workplace, we are enabling learners to gain the skills and knowledge needed to launch or advance their careers." (ANI-BusinessWireIndia)