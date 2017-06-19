Snapdeal ties up with The National Book Trust, India

[India], June 19 (ANI-BusinessWireIndia): Snapdeal Sunshine, a CSR initiative run by Snapdeal, announced the launch of 'HarHaathEkKitaab' campaign, in partnership with The National Book Trust (NBT). The campaign is a nationwide online books donation drive especially targeting underprivileged children, and aims at inculcating a reading habit among them. Snapdeal's partnership with the NBT is the first time the latter has come on-board an e-commerce platform.

As a part of the campaign, Snapdeal will encourage its customers to buy and donate books published by the National Book Trust India. People can choose to donate anywhere between 10 to 2000 books by simply visiting https://www.snapdeal.com/offers/har-haath-ek-kitaab and clicking on the donation plan one prefers. The average price of the books available is approximately Rs. 25. Books in Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu and English are available for the first phase of the campaign.

NBT will dispatch books to NGOs across India working towards educating India's underprivileged children including Teach for India, Goonj, Bhumi, Aarti, Idea, Impact, 17000 ft, Books For All, Turnstone Global, Guzarish, Educate Girls, PYDS, Pratham, VimuktiSansthan, Deepalaya, Shikshanandan and the Indian Dreams Foundation. RajnishWahi, Sr. V.P Corporate Affairs and Communications said, "We are proud to partner with National Book Trust for #HarHaathEkKitaab and are confident that the books donated via the campaign will enrich the lives of many young children. Snapdeal Sunshine is committed to making a difference to the Indian society and this partnership is just another step in the same direction." Shri Baldeo Bhai Sharma, Chairman, National Book Trust, India said, "On the occasion of 60 years' celebration of promoting reading culture in the country, we have joined hands with Snapdeal for a noble cause. We are confident that this program will inspire people to donate books to enhance the knowledge of children and shape their future in a better way." To make the most of the program and reach the target goal of donating 50,000 books, NBT will also be offering a 23.5 percent discount on all the books thus making way for greater contributions. (ANI-BusinessWireIndia)