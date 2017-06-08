Snow cleared in Chandanwari for AmarnathYatra in Jammu and Kashmir

& Kashmir) [India] June 8, (ANI): The Holy Amartnath Yatra will be starting from June 29 in Jammu and Kashmir and the government of province along with Shri Amartnath Shrine Board and Pehalgam Development Authority (PDA) has initiated snow clearance operation for smooth pilgrimage.

The track between Chandanwari and Holy Amarnath shrine is of 32 km in length and around 500 labourers being arranged by the PDA and the shrine board to clear the path. The administration is busy in preparations for a safe and secure pilgrimage.

"The pilgrims are our guest and we will not leave any loophole in their service", said Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, CEO Pahalgam Development authority. "We have been clearing track since 10 days and the work will finish within few days", said a labour. So far, 10km of path have been cleared and officials are hoping the track will be ready till 10 June before Yatra will start. (ANI)