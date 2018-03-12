Snow-clearing work on Manali-Leh road begins

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Monday launched a snow-clearing operation on the Manali-Leh highway, which has been covered in snow for the past 3 months.

"10 to 40 feet thick ice is making it hard to complete the work," said the Commander.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Manali informed that a safety check-post was set up for the pedestrians. Moreover, two rescue checks were also set up for the people crossing from Manali and Lahul.

"People are requested that before crossing Rohtang, they must contact the administration before crossing the pedestal," he added.

The 38 Border Road Task Force (BRTF) started the work on the 222-km stretch after the weather improved. Every year, due to heavy snowfall, the Manali-Leh highway completely closes for traffic for 3-6 months. This affects the commute of the people of Lahul-Spiti. (ANI)