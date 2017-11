[India] November 28 (ANI): Locals in Tandi village of Himachal Pradesh faced fuel crisis on Tuesday as oil tankers enroute to the area could not reach due to snow-covered road.

The Lahaul-Spiti district has been reeling under cold wave conditions as the region received rainfall and snow on four continuous days in the third week of the month.

Authorities have begun snow-clearing works to restore the vehicular movement on the road. (ANI)