Snow gifts silver spark to Northern hills

[India], December 12 (ANI): The season's first snowfall fell at various places in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Himachal capital, Shimla, witnessed heavy snowfall from Monday night and Kharapathar area was covered with snow.

Snowfall was also recorded in Bharmaur in Chamba district, Solang Valley in Manali district and Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district.

In Uttarakhand, heavy snowfall was reported from Chakrata and Kedarnath Dham, while the Kashmir Valley was wrapped with snow everywhere.

Srinagar, in Jammu and Kashmir, also witnessed the season's first snowfall. Doda district and other places located along the Pir Panjal range were lashed by heavy snowfall as well. Normal life was thrown out of gear in Jammu and Kashmir. The Mughal Road was closed down for traffic. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was cut off from the rest of the country due to snowfall in the region. Helicopter services to Vaishno Devi shrine continued to remain suspended for the second consecutive day today, owing to bad weather conditions. People lit bonfires in the state to battle the bitter cold wave. It was reported that three Army jawans were missing due to a snow avalanche at Mani Post Bagtor Gurez sector of LoC in Bandipora. Earlier, the Meteorological Department (MeT) has said that the western disturbance, in association with an induced cyclonic circulation, would bring snowfall and rainfall in northern India. Rains and thundershowers were reported over Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and other places in the Northern plains from Monday night. The MeT department has also forecasted that minimum temperatures are very likely to fall significantly from December 13 onwards over north India. Cold days and cold wave condition are likely to prevail due to the active weather system, the department said. (ANI)