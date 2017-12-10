Snow leopard spotted in Tirthan Valley for the first time

[India], Dec 10 (ANI): A snow leopard has been spotted for the first time, in Tirthan Valley of the Great Himalayan National Park, in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

The picture was taken by a trap camera installed by Megha Bandyopadhyay, a research scholar of Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun.

The first authentic picture was taken on October 31, by the trap camera installed by Meghna and her guide Ramesh.

They claim that a male snow leopard was spotted at the national park, situated at 2,490 metres above the sea level.

This has also been confirmed by the Divisional Forest Officer of Great Himalayan National Park, Kripa Ram. (ANI)