Soaring temperatures lead to 10 to 15 heatstroke cases per day in Hyderabad

[India], May 21 (ANI): Due to the rising temperatures in Hyderabad the heat stroke cases have seen a drastic increase. According to K.Shankar, Superintendent of Government Fever Hospital, at least 8 to 10 cases have been arising daily from the last 15 days.

"Due to rising temperatures, we are receiving 4 to 5 heat stroke cases daily while some other government hospitals are receiving up to 10 cases. We have appointed a special team to treat these cases immediately. We have all pieces of equipment to ascertain the condition of the patient and we also have all medicine related to heat stroke like Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS), Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen," Shankar told ANI.

"I request the people, if anyone around you is unconscious for longer than few seconds, and has symptoms like severe vomiting, diarrhoea and spots on the skin that may be red or pale, take him immediately to a hospital" he added. Mohammed Nayeemuddin, father of a young boy who was suffering from dehydration told ANI that the soaring temperatures have taken a toll on his child's health but it has improved after visiting the hospital. "In Hyderabad, daily temperatures are between 42 to 45 degrees, due to that my kid got dehydration and fever. So we came to the hospital for treatment, the doctors have given good treatment and advised us to take precautions to avoid heat strokes" Nayeemuddin said. Shankar also advised people to drink lots of water, buttermilk and coconut water and has advised them to avoid coming out during the afternoon. "If people are coming outside during noon, carry ORS mixed in your water bottle. We advise children below 12 years of age, elder people and pregnant women not to come out during afternoon," Shankar said. (ANI)