Social justice holds India, US together, says envoy

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Social justice is an important factor that holds the world's largest democracy, India, and the oldest one, the United States, together, said Marykay L. Carlson, Deputy Chief of Mission at U.S. Embassy in Delhi, on Sunday.

"One thing that holds our people together is the commitment to social justice. It's a natural alliance with American citizens and Indians in terms of helping each other, including those who are the poorest among us, those who need help," Carlson told ANI here.

There is a natural synergy between the largest and the oldest democracy and it gives strengthen to India-US relations, she added. Echoing Carlson's sentiments Gaurav Grover, president of New Delhi Social Workers Association, said the purpose of the NGO was to increase the people to people relationship and it was in line with the policy of the two countries to further strengthen the bilateral ties. "So, this is one affair where we wanted people to meet the ambassador and improve the relation between the two countries," Grover added.(ANI)