Social media aiding terror, need to be curbed, opines Army chief

New Delhi: Army chief General Bipin Rawat says that 'terrorism is here to stay as long as there are nations that continue to sponsor it as state policy'.

At the Raisina Dialouge 2019, Gen Rawat said, "Terrorism now spreading its head like a multi-headed monster. Terrorism becoming a new form of warfare.

On Afghan peace process, Gen Rawat said that there should be negotiations with Taliban, but without conditions.

"Pakistan always kept Taliban in its backyard. Pakistan should be concerned about it,' he said.

The Army chief said that 'radicalisation has taken a different form in our country. "In J&K, youth is getting radicalised due to misinformation and falsehood about religion being fed to them. This is becoming a form of warfare,' he said. "The biggest issue is that social media need to ensure that radicalisation does not happen through false information & misinformation. Radicalisation through social media is becoming one of the reasons for raising funds for terrorist organisations. We need to control social media,' he said.