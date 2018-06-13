Social media has brought entire world on one stage: Adityanath

[India], June 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that social media has brought the entire world on one stage.

"Social media has helped to realise the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. It has brought the entire world on one stage," Adityanath said while addressing a two-day seminar on social media here.

"Through social media, the vision of the people has opened up towards development," he added.

Along with Adityanath, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Sidharth Nath Singh, Shrikant Sharma and other state ministers like Neelkanth Tiwari, Surya Pratap Shahi, Suresh Khanna were also present at the event. (ANI)