Social media maligning atmosphere in Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor

[India], Oct 11 (ANI): Congress leader Alpesh Thakor who is on a day long fast against alleged violence in Gujarat, on Thursday said that the environment in the state has been vitiated by spreading rumours on social media.

Asserting that no one has been attacked in Gujarat, Thakor told ANI, "I am doing 'Sadbhavna Upvas' because the image of my Gujarat is being maligned. There is no place for violence in Gujarat. Nobody was attacked here. The environment has been vitiated due to social media. We have never supported regionalism and will never take it forward."

Last week, non-Gujarati natives, particularly those hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were allegedly attacked and asked to leave the state after a native of Bihar was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district. It was alleged that the Kshatriya Thakor Sena members staged protests in the northern part of the state against giving jobs to non-Gujaratis. Thakor who heads the 'Kshatriya Thakor Sena, however has refuted allegations of his involvement in the violence. (ANI)