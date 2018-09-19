Social media users raise funds for family of deceased Delhi sewage worker

[India], Sep 19 (ANI): In an extraordinary move, social media users have come together to raise funds for the family of a sewage worker, who lost his life due to asphyxiation in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Rani, wife of Anil (37) who breathed his last on September 14 while cleaning a Delhi Jal Board sewer in Dabri, thanked all the fundraisers for helping her out at the time of need. She desired to educate her children and ensure that they lead a good life.

"I would like to thank those people. All I want is to educate my three children and ensure that they lead a good life. I would be extremely grateful if you could help me out in this," Rani said.

People got to know about the ordeal of Anil's family after a Twitterati uploaded a photo of 37-year-old worker's sobbing son standing next to his corpse with a message that the family did not have money for deceased's cremation. After seeing the heart-wrenching photo, many Twitterverse extended their support and somehow managed to donate money in Anil's wife bank account, which was provided by the person who uploaded the picture. Reportedly, nearly Rs 24 lakhs have been collected so far. Anil lived with his wife Rani and three children in a rented room in Dabri Extension. As per reports, the Sewage worker passed away six days after his four-month child lost his life due to pneumonia. (ANI)