Social security schemes help cope with uncertainties: PM Modi

[India], June 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Centre's social security schemes help cope with the uncertainties of life and empower people.

"I am happy that today, I am interacting with brave citizens, who faced adversities but they have fought them and emerged stronger. The social security schemes of the Government of India help cope with the uncertainties of life," he said while interacting with beneficiaries of various social security schemes through video conferencing on the Narendra Modi (NaMo) app.

"We emphasised on three aspects- Open the doors of the banks for the poor- banking the unbanked. Access to capital for small business and budding entrepreneurs- funding the unfunded and a social security cover for the poor and vulnerable - financially securing the unsecured," he added.

The Prime Minister further stated that it is vital for women to be in the financial mainstream.

"I am particularly happy that more women have bank accounts. It is important for women to be in the financial mainstream," he noted.

Prime Minister Modi interacted with beneficiaries of various social security schemes.

Gobindra Chandra Sathpathy, a priest from Odisha (Ganjam district) spoke about how the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and Suraksha Bima Yojana helped him.

Meanwhile, Vijaya from Telangana, who lost her husband to Alzheimer's disease, thanked the government for the assistance given to her through the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana.

Nitya Gopal Sahu from Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad suffered due to an accident and was provided assistance under the Suraksha Bima Yojana.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, 28 crore accounts have been registered within three years, which is more than 50 percent of the accounts opened in the entire world," said Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)