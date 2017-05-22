Socially boycott those who give triple talaq: Muslim Law Board to SC

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on Monday in the triple talaq matter, which is being heard by the court. The AIMPLB in its affidavit, said, it will issue an advisory requesting persons who perform nikah to follow certain steps. These include:

-- Person performing nikah to advise the bridegroom that in case of differences leading to talaq, the bridegroom shall not pronounce divorce thrice (triple talaq).

-- Person performing nikah will advise both bride and bridegroom to incorporate a condition in the nikahnama to exclude resorting to the nikah in one sitting since its an undesirable practice in the Shariat.

-- Socially boycott triple talaq offenders -- those who give triple talaq. The Centre on Sunday said it would bring in a legislation to stop triple talaq, if necessary, "but after allowing the Muslim community to reach a positive conclusion following internal deliberations." "The government has made the stand very clear saying that we want this (triple talaq) to end." "If necessary, the (Central) government will bring in a legislation, but after allowing the community to reach a positive conclusion after internal deliberations," Union Minister for Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu told reporters on Sunday.