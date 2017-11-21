Sohrabuddin fake encounter case: Judge dead, family raises suspicions

In a series of investigative stories published on The Caravan magazine's website, the reporter Niranjan Takle has investigated the circumstances surrounding the 2014 death of the judge B.H. Loya who presided over the CBI special court in Mumbai hearing the Sohrabuddin Encounter Case, in which the BJP president Amit Shah was the main accused.

The 48-year-old judge was reported to have died of a heart attack while on a visit to Nagpur. Over the past year, Takle met various members of the family of Judge Loya, sources from within the hospital where his post-mortem was conducted, as well as the police, to bring to light many troubling facts around the death of Judge Loya, his post mortem and the procedures that were followed after the death. In the interviews, the family of Judge Loya have raised deeply disturbing questions about the circumstances surrounding the death: questions about inconsistencies in the reported account of the death; about the procedures followed after his death; and about the condition of the judge's body when it was handed over to the family.

Why was the family not informed when Loya was taken to hospital?

Why were they not informed as soon as he died?

Why were they not asked for approval of a post-mortem, or informed that one was to be performed, before the procedure was carried out?

Who recommended the post-mortem, and why?

What was suspicious about Loya's death to cause a post-mortem to be recommended?

Why was he taken to the hospital from a VIP Guest House in an auto rickshaw when the nearest auto stand was 2 km away?

Were there no cars available at the VIP Guest House -- which regularly hosts VIPs, including ministers, IAS and IPS officers and judges?

Why was he taken to an obscure private hospital which did not have a working ECG machine?

The family was first informed of his death at 5 am, so why does the post-mortem report mention the time of death as 6:15 AM?

Why was the judge's phone returned to the family only three days after his death? Why was the phone returned by the RSS man Ishwar Baheti and not the police?

According to the family, there were blood stains on the shirt of the judge -- how was that possible when he died of a heart attack? The family alleged that the judge had been under considerable pressure in the case. The pressure, they alleged, was exerted by then chief justice of the Mumbai High Court, Mohit Shah who, they said, would often summon the judge to meet him late at night. According to the judge's sister, Anuradha Biyani, a medical doctor in government service in Maharashtra, "My brother was offered a bribe of 100 crore in return for a favourable judgment. Mohit Shah, the chief justice, made the offer himself." She alleged that Mohit Shah told her brother that "if the judgment is delivered before 30 December, it won't be under focus at all because at the same time, there was going to be another explosive story which would ensure that people would not take notice of this." On 30 December, around one month after Loya's death, Amit Shah was discharged. The same day, news of MS Dhoni's retirement from test cricket dominated television screens across the country. As Biyani recounted, "There was just a ticker at the bottom which said, 'Amit Shah not guilty. Amit Shah not guilty.'" Though the family asked for an inquiry commission to probe Loya's death, none was ever set up. These reports suggest that the demand must be looked at afresh to allay any doubts over the circumstances surrounding the judge's death. Knowing the national relevance of judge Loya's family speaking out for the first time, we place the two Caravan stories and relevant video recordings of the family speaking in front of the public.