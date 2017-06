[India], June 27 (ANI): A soldier posted in Pune's Kharki area, committed suicide at the Narayana Sewa Ashram in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Kumar Yadav. He hung himself from the ceiling fan of the room in which he was staying at the ashram.

Gamdevi Police have recovered a press note from the spot, and a case has been registered in the same.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)