Soldier injured in ceasefire violation dies

-K) [India], January 24 (ANI): A soldier died on Wednesday, who was injured during unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Krishna Ghati sector on January 20.

During the exchange of fire, Naik Jagadish sustained grievous splinter injuries.

He was immediately evacuated and provided intensive medical care in Military Hospital.

However, despite all efforts, the 34-year-old soldier succumbed to his injuries.

Jagadish, a resident of Chamoli district, is survived by his wife Usha Devi and two young children. (ANI)