Soldier, injured in Sunjwan terror attack, dies

[India], Feb 10 (ANI): An Army personnel succumbed to his injuries after a terror attack at an Army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Saturday.

Earlier, the state police informed that three security personnel and a civilian suffered injuries in the attack.

"In the morning around 4:45 a.m. Militants fired upon one gate, the area has been cordoned off. One army man, his daughter and two others sustained injuries as per the reports. Militants number is not known as of now," said Jammu Inspector General of Police (IGP) S. D. Singh Jamwal.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Rajnath Singh directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to look into the attack. He also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid regarding this matter. Meanwhile, the security forces have cordoned off the area and are conducting a search and combing operation.(ANI)