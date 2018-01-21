Soldier killed as Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Mendhar

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): A 25-year-old Indian Army soldier Chandan Kumar Rai lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Sunday.

The Indian Army said that they retaliated strongly and effectively after Pakistan initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of mortars, small arms and automatics.

Rai was injured during retaliation and succumbed to his injuries at the military hospital here.

He hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district and is survived by his father.

Sunday is the fourth consecutive day of shelling by the Pakistan Rangers in civilian areas and border outposts (BoPs). (ANI)