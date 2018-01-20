Soldier killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

[India], Jan. 19 (ANI): A soldier was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's in Sunderbani sector on Friday.

Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) from 1330 hours, the army said and added that they retaliated strongly and effectively.

However, in the exchange of fire, Lance Naik Sam Abraham was grievously injured and succumbed to his injuries.

Lance Naik Abraham (34) belonged to Kerala's Allepey district and is survived by wife Mathew and daughter aged one year and 10 months. (ANI)